Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) CEO Jitendra Mohan Sells 10,188 Shares

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 10,188 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $1,787,484.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,069,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,929,560.30. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Jitendra Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 325,693 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.14, for a total value of $56,064,793.02.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Jitendra Mohan sold 2,967 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.60, for a total value of $518,038.20.

On Friday, April 10th, Jitendra Mohan sold 123,750 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $18,522,900.00.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 157,500 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.58, for a total value of $20,723,850.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Jitendra Mohan sold 94,971 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.81, for a total value of $11,758,359.51.

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Astera Labs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB traded up $16.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $191.97. The company had a trading volume of 10,826,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,676,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.78. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $129.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.55. Astera Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.54 and a fifty-two week high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 25.70%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Astera Labs in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.74.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 374.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 128 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 422.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in Astera Labs by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company's stock.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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