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Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Up - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Aston Martin Lagonda Global logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Aston Martin (OTCMKTS: ARGGY) shares gapped up on Wednesday, opening at $0.5816 after a $0.55 close and trading at $0.5816 on volume of 852 shares (the article also notes the stock was trading up about 1.0%).
  • Analysts are broadly cautious: six analysts currently rate the stock "Hold", with Deutsche Bank and HSBC reissuing holds and Sanford C. Bernstein downgrading from "strong-buy" to "hold", giving an average rating of Hold.
  • The stock's short- and long-term moving averages are divergent, with a 50-day MA of $0.58 versus a 200-day MA of $0.73; Aston Martin is described as a British luxury performance automaker producing models like the DB series, Vantage, DBX SUV and limited hypercars, with Lagonda developing all-electric luxury vehicles.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.5816. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.5816, with a volume of 852 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARGGY

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Trading Up 1.0%

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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