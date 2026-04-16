Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.6343. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.5881, with a volume of 21,120 shares.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

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