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Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 16, 2026
Aston Martin Lagonda Global logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Aston Martin shares gapped up premarket from $0.59 to $0.6343 but last traded at $0.5881 on a volume of 21,120 shares.
  • Analysts are broadly neutral — six analysts have the stock rated Hold, and Sanford C. Bernstein recently cut its rating from "strong-buy" to "hold".
  • Technically, the stock’s 50‑day moving average is $0.62 versus a 200‑day moving average of $0.76, suggesting short-term weakness relative to the longer-term trend.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.59, but opened at $0.6343. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $0.5881, with a volume of 21,120 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ARGGY

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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