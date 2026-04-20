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Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Trading Up 6.9% - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Aston Martin Lagonda Global logo with Consumer Cyclical background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 6.9% to $0.6517 on Monday, but trading was extremely light—about 151 shares versus an average daily volume of ~64,520.
  • Wall Street consensus is a Hold (six analysts), with Sanford C. Bernstein recently downgrading the stock from "strong-buy" to "hold."
  • Aston Martin is a British luxury automaker (DB series, Vantage, DBX, Valkyrie) developing all‑electric Lagonda models, and the stock sits below its 200‑day moving average ($0.75) with a 50‑day average of $0.61.
  • Five stocks we like better than Aston Martin Lagonda Global.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc. (OTCMKTS:ARGGY - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.6517 and last traded at $0.6517. Approximately 151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 64,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6099.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a "hold" rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Aston Martin Lagonda Global presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARGGY

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.75.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global plc is the holding company for Aston Martin Lagonda, a British manufacturer specializing in luxury performance automobiles. The company designs, engineers and assembles a portfolio of high-end sports cars, grand tourers and luxury SUVs. Its product range includes long-standing model lines such as the DB series and Vantage, as well as the DBX SUV, and a limited number of flagship hypercars including the Valkyrie and Valhalla. Under its Lagonda marque, the company is also developing all-electric luxury vehicles aimed at the ultra-premium segment.

Manufacturing and R&D are centered at its headquarters in Gaydon, Warwickshire, England, where the company integrates bespoke craftsmanship with advanced technologies.

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Should You Invest $1,000 in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Right Now?

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