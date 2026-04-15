Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price points to a potential upside of 37.60% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASTH. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Astrana Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Astrana Health from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astrana Health currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.86.

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Astrana Health Price Performance

NASDAQ ASTH opened at $29.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.28. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.20 and a beta of 0.77. Astrana Health has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.39. Astrana Health had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $950.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Astrana Health's quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astrana Health

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Astrana Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,233 shares of the company's stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Astrana Health by 323.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astrana Health Company Profile

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

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