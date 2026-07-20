Astrazeneca (AZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, July 27th. Analysts expect Astrazeneca to post earnings of $2.50 per share and revenue of $15.4547 billion for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, July 27, 2026 at 6:45 AM ET.

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Astrazeneca (NYSE:AZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.06. Astrazeneca had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. On average, analysts expect Astrazeneca to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Astrazeneca Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AZN opened at $168.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.24. Astrazeneca has a 12 month low of $137.23 and a 12 month high of $212.71. The stock's 50 day moving average is $182.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astrazeneca

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Astrazeneca by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Astrazeneca by 45.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 54.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrazeneca by 898.4% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 30,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astrazeneca by 1.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,642 shares of the company's stock worth $3,259,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Astrazeneca from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astrazeneca from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "sell" rating on shares of Astrazeneca in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Astrazeneca

About Astrazeneca

AstraZeneca plc is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Formed through the 1999 merger of Sweden’s Astra AB and the UK’s Zeneca Group, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes prescription medicines across a range of therapeutic areas. AstraZeneca positions itself as R&D-driven, investing in discovery science, clinical development and regulatory processes to bring new therapies to market.

The company’s commercial portfolio and late-stage pipeline emphasize oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CVRM) diseases, and respiratory and immunology.

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