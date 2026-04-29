Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.00, but opened at $68.03. Astronics shares last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

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Astronics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Astronics had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $240.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.11 million.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company's product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

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