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Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 29, 2026
Astronics logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Gapped down: Astronics shares fell pre-market from $73.00 to an open of $68.03 and last traded at $68.03 on extremely light volume (101 shares).
  • Beat analyst expectations: The company reported Q results of $0.75 EPS vs. $0.60 expected and $240.07M revenue vs. $237.11M, with a high ROE (39.95%) but a modest net margin (3.41%).
  • Valuation and balance-sheet signals: market cap ~$2.43B and a high P/E (~88.35), strong liquidity (current ratio 3.10, quick ratio 1.71) but elevated leverage (debt-to-equity 2.39); the 50‑day SMA ($71.13) remains above the 200‑day SMA ($63.09), suggesting short-term technical strength.
  • Interested in Astronics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $73.00, but opened at $68.03. Astronics shares last traded at $68.03, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Astronics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $71.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Astronics had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 3.41%.The business had revenue of $240.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.11 million.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company's product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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