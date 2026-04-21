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Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Gap Down - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Astronics logo with Aerospace background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Astronics gapped down before Tuesday trading, opening at $75.01 after a $78.25 close and last trading at $75.00 on very light volume (200 shares).
  • Quarterly results beat estimates: EPS was $0.75 versus $0.60 expected and revenue was $240.07M versus $237.11M consensus.
  • Valuation and balance-sheet snapshot: market cap about $2.68B, P/E 97.4 and debt-to-equity 2.39, while liquidity is strong (current ratio 3.10) and the 50/200-day moving averages ($71.63 / $62.06) show an uptrend.
  • Interested in Astronics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Astronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.25, but opened at $75.01. Astronics shares last traded at $75.00, with a volume of 200 shares.

Astronics Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $240.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $237.11 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 39.95% and a net margin of 3.41%.

Astronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Astronics Corporation is a global provider of advanced technology solutions to the aerospace, defense and other high-reliability industries. Headquartered in East Aurora, New York, the company was founded in 1968 and has grown through both organic innovation and targeted acquisitions. Astronics delivers mission-critical products that enhance aircraft safety, passenger comfort and operational efficiency for major airframers, airlines and defense contractors worldwide.

The company's product portfolio spans several key areas, including electrical power generation and management systems, LED cabin lighting and safety systems, connectivity and data solutions, and automated test equipment.

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