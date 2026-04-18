ATB Cormark Capital Markets Downgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) to Moderate Buy

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP was downgraded by research analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

CP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.41 to $90.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $93.80.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:CP opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $82.21 and its 200-day moving average is $76.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $89.42. The firm has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.04). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% in the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,355 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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