ATB Cormark Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets' price target suggests a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock's current price.

SIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$30.00 to C$30.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Savaria from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Savaria has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$32.19.

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Savaria Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TSE SIS traded down C$0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$28.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 295,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,278. The business's fifty day simple moving average is C$26.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.13, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Savaria has a 1 year low of C$16.11 and a 1 year high of C$30.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Savaria (TSE:SIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter. Savaria had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of C$241.78 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Savaria will post 1.2048518 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Savaria news, insider Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 2,420 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$25.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 92,260 shares in the company, valued at C$2,352,630. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation ( savaria.com ) is a global leader in the accessibility industry. It provides accessibility solutions for the physically challenged to increase their comfort, their mobility and their independence. Its product line is one of the most comprehensive on the market. Savaria designs, manufactures, distributes and installs accessibility equipment, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts and elevators for home and commercial use. It also manufactures and markets a comprehensive selection of pressure management products for the medical market, medical beds for the long-term care market, as well as an extensive line of medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients, including ceiling lifts and slings.

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