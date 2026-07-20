ATI (NYSE:ATI) Upgraded to "Buy" at Wall Street Zen

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on ATI in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on ATI from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded ATI from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on ATI from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ATI from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.78.

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ATI Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of ATI stock opened at $185.77 on Monday. ATI has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $205.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business's fifty day moving average is $181.89 and its 200-day moving average is $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

ATI (NYSE:ATI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. ATI had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.26%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.040 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.480 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ATI will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other ATI news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.91, for a total transaction of $7,316,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 157,321 shares in the company, valued at $28,775,584.11. This trade represents a 20.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 160,442 shares of company stock worth $28,535,831 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ATI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 60,369 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ATI by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,948 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $32,984,000 after purchasing an additional 209,480 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ATI by 4.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,214 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $17,028,000 after buying an additional 9,234 shares during the last quarter.

ATI Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is a global manufacturer of specialty materials and complex components, serving aerospace, defense, oil and gas, chemical processing, medical and other industrial end markets. The company operates through two main segments: High Performance Materials & Components, which produces titanium and nickel-based alloys, stainless and specialty steels, and precision forgings; and Flat-Rolled Products, which supplies stainless steel, nickel and specialty alloy sheet, strip and precision-rolled plate.

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