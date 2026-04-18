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Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 18, 2026
Atico Mining logo with Basic Materials background
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Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as high as C$0.30. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 86,500 shares trading hands.

Atico Mining Stock Up 11.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of C$54.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.26.

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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