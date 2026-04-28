Atkore (ATKR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share and revenue of $712.8220 million for the quarter. Atkore has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.050-5.550 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $655.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.09 million. Atkore had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 1.63%.The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atkore to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atkore Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ATKR traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.39. The company's stock had a trading volume of 48,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Atkore Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Atkore's payout ratio is currently -94.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Atkore from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Atkore in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Atkore from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Read Our Latest Report on ATKR

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $65,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 35,982 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,366,895.96. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atkore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 103,765 shares of the company's stock worth $6,563,000 after purchasing an additional 15,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. CacheTech Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 47,076 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Atkore by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 40,726 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore International Group Inc NYSE: ATKR is a diversified global manufacturer of electrical raceway and mechanical products, serving a broad range of end markets including commercial construction, industrial facilities and energy infrastructure. The company's electrical product portfolio encompasses conduit, tubing, fittings, connectors and cable management systems designed for use in residential, commercial and industrial wiring applications. On the mechanical side, Atkore offers pipe support solutions, seismic bracing, HVAC hangers and other mechanical products that address critical building and process piping needs.

Founded as a family-owned business before its reorganization into a standalone public company in 2016, Atkore has grown through both organic investment and targeted acquisitions.

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