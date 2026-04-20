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Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB) Trading Up 1.8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Atlanta Braves logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.8% Monday to $58.00, with volume at 126 shares—a 1,409% jump versus the 8-share average after a prior close of $57.00.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a negative P/E of -148.71 and a beta of 0.32, trading just above its 50-day ($57.44) and 200-day ($56.92) moving averages.
  • In the most recent quarter Atlanta Braves reported a ($0.28) EPS loss on $61.3 million in revenue; the franchise, owned by Liberty Media, generates income from ticketing, media rights, sponsorships, concessions and merchandise.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BATRB - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 1.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,409% from the average daily volume of 8 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Atlanta Braves (OTCMKTS:BATRB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter.

About Atlanta Braves

(Get Free Report)

The Atlanta Braves OTCMKTS: BATRB operate as a professional baseball franchise competing in Major League Baseball (MLB). Headquartered in the Atlanta metropolitan area, the company's primary business activities include staging regular-season and postseason baseball games, managing ticket sales, and cultivating broadcast and streaming partnerships. Through its ownership under Liberty Media Corporation, the Braves leverage national and international media agreements to distribute live game content and highlight programming across television, radio, and digital platforms.

Beyond on-field competition, the Atlanta Braves generate revenue through sponsorship agreements, in-stadium concessions, and merchandise sales.

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