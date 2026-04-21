Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Get AUB alerts: Sign Up

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.4%

AUB opened at $38.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.82. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $42.18. The business's fifty day moving average is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Atlantic Union Bankshares's payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $41.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on AUB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Claris Financial LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the company's stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union's product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atlantic Union Bankshares, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atlantic Union Bankshares wasn't on the list.

While Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here