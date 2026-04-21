Atlas Copco (ATLKY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Atlas Copco to post earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $4.5793 billion for the quarter.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. On average, analysts expect Atlas Copco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day moving average of $18.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATLKY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has an average rating of "Hold".

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About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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