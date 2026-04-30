Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Still a Buy?

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 474,775 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 63% from the previous session's volume of 290,968 shares.The stock last traded at $19.13 and had previously closed at $18.81.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATLKY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded Atlas Copco from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlas Copco from a "strong-buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Atlas Copco from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ATLKY

Atlas Copco Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 15.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco AB will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company's core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

Further Reading

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