Atlas Energy Solutions (AESI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, May 4th. Analysts expect Atlas Energy Solutions to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $258.6950 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Atlas Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AESI opened at $16.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.62. Atlas Energy Solutions has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, insider Gregory M. Shepard sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,557,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,421,210 shares in the company, valued at $88,906,095.80. This represents a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Chris Scholla sold 8,912 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $105,072.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 567,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,696,389.88. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 238,912 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,472 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlas Energy Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 91,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,748 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 43.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,823 shares of the company's stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 34.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,954 shares of the company's stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. 34.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AESI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.40 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens set a $16.00 price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Company Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions NYSE: AESI is an independent energy infrastructure company specializing in the development and operation of low-carbon and renewable natural gas (RNG) projects alongside complementary clean energy offerings. Through its diversified platform, the company seeks to deliver decarbonization solutions across heavy-duty transportation and industrial markets, leveraging technologies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions while providing reliable fuel and energy services.

The company’s core business activities encompass four primary segments.

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