Atlassian (TEAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.33 per share and revenue of $1.6958 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atlassian to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Atlassian Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of TEAM opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.22.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

In related news, CFO Joseph Leo Binz sold 1,653 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $134,471.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 208,639 shares in the company, valued at $16,972,782.65. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $99,409.70. Following the sale, the executive owned 124,332 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,114,408.20. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 97,993 shares of company stock worth $11,340,805 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.66% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 291.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,694 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,256,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769,788 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlassian by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,822,007 shares of the technology company's stock worth $781,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,309 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Atlassian by 6,602.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,206,368 shares of the technology company's stock worth $195,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,368 shares in the last quarter. Voyager Global Management LP raised its holdings in Atlassian by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voyager Global Management LP now owns 1,550,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $247,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,159,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $350,218,000 after purchasing an additional 800,090 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $280.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Atlassian from a "buy" rating to a "mixed" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $155.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc is a software company headquartered in Sydney, Australia, best known for developing collaboration, project management and software development tools. Founded in 2002 by Mike Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar, Atlassian grew from a small engineering-focused team into a publicly traded company after its initial public offering in 2015. The company serves a global customer base that spans small teams to large enterprises across technology, financial services, government and other sectors.

Atlassian's product portfolio centers on tools designed to help teams plan, build and support software and business processes.

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