Atmos Energy (ATO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.32 per share and revenue of $1.8940 billion for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.8%

Atmos Energy stock opened at $187.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.56. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $149.98 and a 52 week high of $192.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Atmos Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $163.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Atmos Energy from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Atmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $181.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Atmos Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,786,358 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,808,117,000 after purchasing an additional 155,836 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,737,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $638,102,000 after purchasing an additional 84,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,360 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $529,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,349,049 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $226,141,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,173,472 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $180,844,000 after purchasing an additional 277,997 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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