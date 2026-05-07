Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Atmos Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Atmos Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

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Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $183.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 52 week low of $149.98 and a 52 week high of $192.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same period last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation NYSE: ATO is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos's core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company's services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

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