Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Price Target Cut to $143.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $143.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.13% from the company's current price.

Get Atmos Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ATO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $144.31.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Atmos Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.73. 87,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,183. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $140.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.57. Atmos Energy has a 1-year low of $110.46 and a 1-year high of $151.24.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other news, Director Edward Geiser bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,954,000 after buying an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,716 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 560,790 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $77,788,000 after buying an additional 73,007 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company's stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atmos Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atmos Energy wasn't on the list.

While Atmos Energy currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here