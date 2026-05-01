Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.750-3.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion.

Get ATMU alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ATMU shares. Zacks Research cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $58.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of ATMU stock opened at $63.51 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.58.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 69.78%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Atmus Filtration Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 8.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 1,498.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company's stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Atmus Filtration Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Atmus Filtration Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Atmus Filtration Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here