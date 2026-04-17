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Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading 1.8% Higher - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Aton Resources logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Shares rose 1.8% to C$0.57 on Friday, but trading was thin with only 501 shares changing hands — a roughly 98% decline from the average session volume.
  • Analyst sentiment is positive: Fundamental Research has a C$1.08 price objective and a "Buy" rating, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Buy with a C$1.08 target.
  • Company and valuation snapshot: Aton Resources has a market capitalization of C$72.65 million, a negative P/E of -5.70, a beta of 0.27, and its 50‑day/200‑day moving averages are C$0.55 and C$0.45 respectively; it explores gold, silver, copper and zinc in Egypt.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Aton Resources.

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN - Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.08 price objective on Aton Resources and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aton Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45.

About Aton Resources

(Get Free Report)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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