Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Trading 1.8% Higher - Still a Buy?

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN - Get Free Report) traded up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57. 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Get Aton Resources alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.08 price objective on Aton Resources and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$1.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAN

Aton Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.45.

About Aton Resources

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aton Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aton Resources wasn't on the list.

While Aton Resources currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here