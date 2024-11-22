ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Sees Large Volume Increase - Should You Buy?

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE - Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,253,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the previous session's volume of 998,954 shares.The stock last traded at $2.88 and had previously closed at $2.80.

ATRenew Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The company has a market cap of $702.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of -0.13.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). ATRenew had a positive return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $519.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $514.00 million. Equities analysts predict that ATRenew Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RERE. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in ATRenew during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in ATRenew by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,351 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ATRenew in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter valued at $159,000. 19.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

