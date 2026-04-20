Atrium Research Has Bearish Estimate for CVE:SCZ Q1 Earnings

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ - Free Report) - Analysts at Atrium Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santacruz Silver Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 17th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining's current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining's Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Santacruz Silver Mining to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Santacruz Silver Mining has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

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Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

CVE:SCZ opened at C$12.62 on Monday. Santacruz Silver Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.86 and a 12-month high of C$23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.27.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

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