Free Trial
→ The 1934 playbook (From American Alternative) (Ad)tc pixel

Atrium Research Upgrades Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM) to Strong-Buy

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Canterra Minerals logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Atrium Research upgraded Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM) to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released Thursday.
  • CTM opened at C$0.20 and was trading up 5.3%, with a 12‑month range of C$0.06–C$0.24, a market cap of C$78.12 million and a beta of 3.05, signaling higher volatility.
  • Canterra is a resource explorer focused on diamond and gold projects in the Northwest Territories, Alberta and Newfoundland, including the Wilding, Buffalo Hills and Clipper Brook properties.
  • Interested in Canterra Minerals? Here are five stocks we like better.

Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Atrium Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Canterra Minerals Trading Up 5.3%

CTM stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. Canterra Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$78.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.05.

Canterra Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. It holds diamond properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta, as well as focuses on gold exploration in Newfoundland. The company holds interest in the Wilding gold project covering an area of 23,600 hectares located in central Newfoundland; Buffalo Hills property that comprises 21 mineral leases covering an area of 4,848 hectares located in Alberta, Canada; and the Clipper Brook property that comprises of 5 mineral licenses totaling 122.5 square kilometers located to the northeast strike extent of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Canterra Minerals Right Now?

Before you consider Canterra Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Canterra Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Canterra Minerals currently has a Strong Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026

Recent Videos

This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here‘s What to Buy Right Now
Software Just Had Its Best Day in a Year — Here's What to Buy Right Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines