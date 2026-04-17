Atrium Research Upgrades Canterra Minerals (CVE:CTM) to Strong-Buy

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Canterra Minerals Trading Up 5.3%

was upgraded by analysts at Atrium Research to a "strong-buy" rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CTM stock opened at C$0.20 on Thursday. Canterra Minerals has a 12 month low of C$0.06 and a 12 month high of C$0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$78.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 3.05.

Canterra Minerals Company Profile

Canterra Minerals Corporation, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta. It holds diamond properties in the Northwest Territories and Alberta, as well as focuses on gold exploration in Newfoundland. The company holds interest in the Wilding gold project covering an area of 23,600 hectares located in central Newfoundland; Buffalo Hills property that comprises 21 mineral leases covering an area of 4,848 hectares located in Alberta, Canada; and the Clipper Brook property that comprises of 5 mineral licenses totaling 122.5 square kilometers located to the northeast strike extent of the Rogerson Lake Structural Corridor.

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