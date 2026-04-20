Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 7.2% - Time to Sell?

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Auction Technology Group Stock Down 7.5%

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc ( LON:ATG Get Free Report ) dropped 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360.40 and last traded at GBX 362.25. Approximately 471,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,817,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.40.

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 323.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.17. The stock has a market cap of £437.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world's leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”). The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

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