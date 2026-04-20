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Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Trading Down 7.2% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Auction Technology Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell about 7.2% to GBX 362.25 on Monday (from GBX 390.40), with trading volume ~471,184 — roughly 95% below the stock's average daily volume.
  • The stock has a market cap of £437.13 million and a negative P/E (-3.05); technicals show 50‑day/200‑day moving averages of ~GBX 323/308 and liquidity metrics include a current ratio of 0.66 and quick ratio of 1.36.
  • Auction Technology Group operates eight online marketplaces connecting bidders to over 3,800 auction houses and hosts 70,000+ live and timed auctions annually across Industrial & Commercial and Art & Antiques sectors.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG - Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 360.40 and last traded at GBX 362.25. Approximately 471,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 8,817,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.40.

Auction Technology Group Stock Down 7.5%

The firm's 50 day moving average is GBX 323.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 308.17. The stock has a market cap of £437.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

About Auction Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc (“ATG”) is the operator of the world's leading marketplaces and auction services for curated online auctions, seamlessly connecting bidders from around the world to over 3,800 trusted auction houses across two major sectors: Industrial & Commercial (“I&C”) and Art & Antiques (“A&A”). The Group powers eight online marketplaces and listing sites using its proprietary auction platform technology, hosting in excess of 70,000 live and timed auctions each year. ATG has been supporting the auction industry since 1971 and the Group has offices in the UK, US and Germany.

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