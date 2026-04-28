AudioCodes (AUDC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect AudioCodes to post earnings of $0.16 per share and revenue of $61.50 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.00 million. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.65%.

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AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 2,979 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,659. The company has a market capitalization of $236.32 million, a PE ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 0.97. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm's 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 552.0%. AudioCodes's dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUDC shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut AudioCodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Report on AudioCodes

Institutional Trading of AudioCodes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,951 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 143,632 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AudioCodes by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,983 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in AudioCodes by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,844 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in AudioCodes by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,151 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 44,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in AudioCodes by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 155,995 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 42,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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