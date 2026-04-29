AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) CFO Sells $16,331.25 in Stock

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) CFO Niran Baruch sold 1,875 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $16,331.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 80,625 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $702,243.75. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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AudioCodes Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AUDC stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $8.71. 14,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,756. The stock has a market cap of $235.82 million, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $62.00 million.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 552.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. AudioCodes's dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 284,951 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 143,632 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 15.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028,850 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $9,795,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,983 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 55,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 9.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 620,844 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 53,266 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of AudioCodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AudioCodes

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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