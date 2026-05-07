AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) EVP Lior Aldema Sells 2,813 Shares

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) EVP Lior Aldema sold 2,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $24,079.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 118,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,011,167.12. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Lior Aldema also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Lior Aldema sold 2,813 shares of AudioCodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $24,501.23.

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AudioCodes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59. AudioCodes Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.34 million, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.95.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $62.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.50 million. AudioCodes had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 6.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut AudioCodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AUDC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 3,621.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,294 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company's stock.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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