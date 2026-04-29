AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) EVP Sells $24,501.23 in Stock

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) EVP Lior Aldema sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $24,501.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 75,940 shares in the company, valued at $661,437.40. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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AudioCodes Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.04 million, a P/E ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.60.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $62.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million.

AudioCodes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 552.0%. AudioCodes's dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUDC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUDC. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in AudioCodes by 3,621.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,294 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the second quarter worth about $127,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, SIH Partners LLLP bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company's stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha'Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

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