Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Stock Price Up 1.4% - Time to Buy?

Audioeye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.32 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 90,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 196,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.11.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Audioeye from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Audioeye from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Craig Hallum restated a "buy" rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Audioeye in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Audioeye to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEYE

Audioeye Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a market capitalization of $90.13 million, a PE ratio of -30.04 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock's 50 day moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.48 million. Audioeye had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 56.26%. Audioeye has set its FY 2026 guidance at .94- EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Audioeye, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Audioeye

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Audioeye by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,341,510 shares of the company's stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,579 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Audioeye by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 97,743 shares of the company's stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,943 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Audioeye by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 245,936 shares of the company's stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its stake in Audioeye by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company's stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Audioeye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc is a provider of digital accessibility solutions, offering software and services designed to help organizations ensure their online properties comply with Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other global accessibility standards. Through its cloud-based platform, the company automates the detection and remediation of accessibility barriers in websites, mobile applications and multimedia content.

The company's flagship AEYE Platform leverages machine learning, artificial intelligence and human validation to continuously scan digital assets, identify potential compliance issues and deploy corrective overlays or code adjustments.

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