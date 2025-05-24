Auna (NYSE:AUNA) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

Auna (NYSE:AUNA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Auna alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Auna from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HSBC set a $7.90 price objective on Auna and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AUNA

Auna Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AUNA opened at $6.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $494.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 3.20. Auna has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Auna (NYSE:AUNA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $281.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Auna will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUNA. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Auna by 11.7% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,517,685 shares of the company's stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 159,561 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Auna in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Auna by 2.3% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the company's stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

About Auna

Auna SA, a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Auna, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Auna wasn't on the list.

While Auna currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here