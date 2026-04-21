Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO) Stock Price Down 4.5% - Should You Sell?

Aura Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $100.24 and last traded at $100.4810. Approximately 131,788 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 995,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.19.

Get Aura Minerals alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Aura Minerals in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Aura Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $67.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUGO

Aura Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $82.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Aura Minerals (NASDAQ:AUGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a positive return on equity of 94.81% and a negative net margin of 8.61%.The firm had revenue of $321.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aura Minerals Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aura Minerals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Aura Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -251.43%.

Insider Activity

In other Aura Minerals news, CEO Rodrigo Cardoso Barbosa sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total transaction of $308,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 854,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at $52,780,503.75. This trade represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aura Minerals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Aura Minerals by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 795 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Minerals in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

We are an Americas gold and copper production company with a significant portfolio of mining operations. Our mission is to deliver long-term value by unlocking operational efficiencies, responsibly growing our portfolio with a focus on return on invested capital, responsible mining practices and a commitment to sustainability. We operate with a decentralized culture, supported by a lean corporate team that ensures agile and dynamic management and decision-making processes, focused on high operational sustainability compliance standards.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Aura Minerals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aura Minerals wasn't on the list.

While Aura Minerals currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here