Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Here's Why

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.94. Approximately 651,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 386,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$10.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$9.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 13.6%

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.19 million during the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

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