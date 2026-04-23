Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Aurora Cannabis logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Down 5.5% — Aurora Cannabis shares fell intraday to C$4.94 (low C$4.89) with volume rising about 69% to ~651,864 shares versus a 386,382 average.
  • Analyst optimism contrasts with the drop: Canaccord set a C$10 price target and a Buy rating, and the consensus rating is Buy with an average target of C$9.25.
  • Financials remain strained — the company is effectively unprofitable (P/E -3.01, net margin -1.69%, negative ROE), market cap ~C$267M, and analysts forecast -0.22 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.94. Approximately 651,864 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 386,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$10.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of C$9.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Stock Down 13.6%

The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is C$4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$94.19 million during the quarter. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis, headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, cultivates and sells medicinal and recreational cannabis through a portfolio of brands that includes Aurora, CanniMed, Daily Special, MedReleaf, and San Rafael '71. Although the company primarily operates in Canada, it has expanded internationally through medical cannabis exporting agreements or cultivation facilities in more than 20 countries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Aurora Cannabis Right Now?

Before you consider Aurora Cannabis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Aurora Cannabis wasn't on the list.

While Aurora Cannabis currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now Cover
Options Trading Made Easy - Download Now

Learn the basics of options trading and how to use them to boost returns and manage risk with this free report from MarketBeat. Click the link below to get your free copy.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Purchased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd
By MarketBeat | April 23, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines