Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Receives "Buy" Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 78.82% from the company's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aurora Innovation from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Innovation presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $10.54.

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Aurora Innovation Trading Up 11.3%

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.49. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 2.58.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.97 million. The business's quarterly revenue was down 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 9.6% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,820 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 34,812 shares of the company's stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, Finivi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Finivi Inc. now owns 104,911 shares of the company's stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Aurora Innovation

Here are the key news stories impacting Aurora Innovation this week:

Positive Sentiment: Aurora announced a multi-year partnership to begin driverless hauls for McLane (Berkshire Hathaway), initially in Texas with plans across the Sun Belt; this is a large commercial customer win that supports near-term revenue ramp and credibility. Aurora and McLane Company Partner

Aurora announced a multi-year partnership to begin driverless hauls for McLane (Berkshire Hathaway), initially in Texas with plans across the Sun Belt; this is a large commercial customer win that supports near-term revenue ramp and credibility. Positive Sentiment: Management projects over 200 driverless trucks by the end of 2026 and cited partner Hirschbach’s target to scale to ~500 trucks — a clearer pathway to commercial scale that supports future revenue growth assumptions. Aurora projects over 200 driverless trucks

Management projects over 200 driverless trucks by the end of 2026 and cited partner Hirschbach’s target to scale to ~500 trucks — a clearer pathway to commercial scale that supports future revenue growth assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Q1 results slightly beat expectations (loss of $0.11 vs. est. $0.12 loss; revenue $1.0M vs. $0.97M est.), and management highlighted strong commercial momentum and on-track operational milestones (including intent to operate without an onboard observer). These beats plus operational guidance underpin investor optimism. Aurora Announces First-Quarter 2026 Results

Q1 results slightly beat expectations (loss of $0.11 vs. est. $0.12 loss; revenue $1.0M vs. $0.97M est.), and management highlighted strong commercial momentum and on-track operational milestones (including intent to operate without an onboard observer). These beats plus operational guidance underpin investor optimism. Neutral Sentiment: Large options activity — unusually high call volume was observed, which may reflect speculative or hedged bullish positioning but doesn’t by itself confirm sustained buying. MarketBeat Options Activity

Large options activity — unusually high call volume was observed, which may reflect speculative or hedged bullish positioning but doesn’t by itself confirm sustained buying. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q1 earnings call transcript provides detail on milestones, cadence and partner rollout timing; useful for investors who want to parse timing and cost assumptions behind the guidance. Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q1 earnings call transcript provides detail on milestones, cadence and partner rollout timing; useful for investors who want to parse timing and cost assumptions behind the guidance. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat, revenue fell ~66.7% year-over-year to $1.0M and the company remains unprofitable; consensus still expects a negative full-year EPS, keeping valuation and path-to-profitability as key risks. AUR Reports Q1 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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