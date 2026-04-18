Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.54.

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Aurora Innovation Trading Up 1.9%

Aurora Innovation stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200 day moving average of $4.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Innovation has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUR. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 71,298,585 shares of the company's stock valued at $384,299,000 after buying an additional 18,820,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,567,323 shares of the company's stock valued at $616,579,000 after buying an additional 17,818,179 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,809,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,269,000 after buying an additional 16,933,373 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 6,824.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,645,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,037,000 after buying an additional 9,505,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,830,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

Further Reading

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