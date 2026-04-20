Aurora Innovation Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:AUR)

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 17,100 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 137% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,209 call options.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aurora Innovation from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $4.70 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.54.

Read Our Latest Report on AUR

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUR stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.22. 10,494,636 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,188,939. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 2.44. Aurora Innovation has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.48.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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