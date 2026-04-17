Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $383.00 target price (up from $373.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $338.25.

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View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $243.16 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $239.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.56. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $214.10 and a 12-month high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 53.51%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 87 shares of the software company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Autodesk

Here are the key news stories impacting Autodesk this week:

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc NASDAQ: ADSK is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company's product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

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