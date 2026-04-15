Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATHM. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Autohome Trading Up 1.7%

ATHM stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. Autohome has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.20. The business's 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day moving average is $22.56.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $208.96 million for the quarter. Autohome had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.43%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,852,839 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $63,504,000 after buying an additional 1,326,281 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,968,365 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $227,497,000 after buying an additional 868,151 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,052 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $93,178,000 after buying an additional 678,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $14,167,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Autohome during the 4th quarter worth $10,937,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc NYSE: ATHM operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

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