Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post earnings of $3.30 per share and revenue of $5.8533 billion for the quarter. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.091-11.011 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 68.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Automatic Data Processing to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $202.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $188.16 and a one year high of $329.93. The company has a market cap of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Automatic Data Processing's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D'ambrosio sold 543 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.45, for a total value of $113,188.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 8,912 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,857,706.40. The trade was a 5.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.18, for a total transaction of $234,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 15,310 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,585,295.80. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $410,410. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Automatic Data Processing

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,374,504 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,896,944,000 after buying an additional 544,210 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,653,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,469,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $94,021,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $69,760,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $262.00 to $214.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $303.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $273.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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