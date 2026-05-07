Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Citizens Jmp raised their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $62.00. Citizens Jmp currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 1,699,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the previous session's volume of 916,530 shares.The stock last traded at $22.55 and had previously closed at $21.81.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Avalo Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Avalo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Avalo Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $48.14.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Christopher Ryan Sullivan sold 8,458 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $110,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,239.20. This represents a 48.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Mittie Doyle sold 25,492 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $411,695.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,622 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $58,495.30. This trade represents a 87.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,015 shares of company stock valued at $987,326. Company insiders own 4.46% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Avalo Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Avalo Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Positive Phase 2 LOTUS topline results — the LOTUS trial met its primary endpoint (HiSCR75 at Week 16) at both doses and showed benefits on key secondary endpoints; Avalo said it will advance abdakibart into a registrational Phase 3 program, which materially de‑risks the program and supports higher long‑term commercial potential. Read More.

Positive Phase 2 LOTUS topline results — the LOTUS trial met its primary endpoint (HiSCR75 at Week 16) at both doses and showed benefits on key secondary endpoints; Avalo said it will advance abdakibart into a registrational Phase 3 program, which materially de‑risks the program and supports higher long‑term commercial potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Large $375M public offering priced to fund development — Avalo priced ~19.73M shares (plus pre‑funded warrants) at $17.75 to raise gross proceeds of ~$375M; management says proceeds will support abdakibart’s Phase 3 and general corporate purposes, strengthening the company’s cash runway. Read More.

Large $375M public offering priced to fund development — Avalo priced ~19.73M shares (plus pre‑funded warrants) at $17.75 to raise gross proceeds of ~$375M; management says proceeds will support abdakibart’s Phase 3 and general corporate purposes, strengthening the company’s cash runway. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms raised ratings/targets (examples: BTIG to $58, Citizens JMP to $62, Wedbush to $40), reflecting renewed bullishness post‑data and likely contributing to buying interest. Read More.

Analyst upgrades and higher targets — several firms raised ratings/targets (examples: BTIG to $58, Citizens JMP to $62, Wedbush to $40), reflecting renewed bullishness post‑data and likely contributing to buying interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market reaction / transaction timing — the offering is expected to close subject to customary conditions (expected May 7), and the underwriters have a 30‑day option to buy additional shares; near‑term trading will reflect both the data and final closing details. Read More.

Market reaction / transaction timing — the offering is expected to close subject to customary conditions (expected May 7), and the underwriters have a 30‑day option to buy additional shares; near‑term trading will reflect both the data and final closing details. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Dilution and potential near‑term selling pressure — the sizable equity raise will dilute existing shareholders and could cap the stock until proceeds are deployed and Phase 3 milestones are achieved. Read More.

Dilution and potential near‑term selling pressure — the sizable equity raise will dilute existing shareholders and could cap the stock until proceeds are deployed and Phase 3 milestones are achieved. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Signatures of hedging / insider activity — reports show unusually large put option activity and recent insider sales (multiple officers selling shares), which investors may interpret as short‑term hedging or tax/liquidity sales and a cautionary indicator for near‑term volatility.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avalo Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,460 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 995,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Avalo Therapeutics by 7,066.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 406,571 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400,898 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new stake in Avalo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $925,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Price Performance

The company's 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of ($0.21) million. Research analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiometabolic, fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's proprietary drug-design platform enables the creation of long-acting prodrugs with optimized pharmacokinetic profiles, aiming to improve efficacy, safety and patient adherence. By leveraging this technology, Avalo seeks to address key drivers of disease progression that remain underserved by existing treatments.

Its lead programs include AVTX-002, a first-in-class prodrug candidate designed to inhibit angiotensinogen for the treatment of hypertension and related cardiovascular disorders, and AVTX-006, an early-stage candidate targeting pathways implicated in fibrosis and metabolic dysfunction.

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