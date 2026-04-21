AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th. Analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $768.7970 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $767.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $766.38 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $176.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.75. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $171.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.20. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.10 and a 12 month high of $213.34.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities's payout ratio is currently 86.94%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15,065.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,801,071 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $326,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,195 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,355,838 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $455,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,286 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,181.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 675,070 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $122,397,000 after acquiring an additional 622,370 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $76,165,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,576,458 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $285,828,000 after acquiring an additional 404,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $212.00 to $198.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $197.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

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