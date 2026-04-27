AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Announces Earnings Results

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03, Zacks reports. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 34.57%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.720-2.820 EPS.

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AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 1.0%

AVB stock traded up $1.73 on Monday, hitting $174.11. 1,310,212 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,769. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.10 and a 12-month high of $213.34. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.76.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVB. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $187.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $197.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on AvalonBay Communities

More AvalonBay Communities News

Here are the key news stories impacting AvalonBay Communities this week:

Positive Sentiment: AvalonBay reported Q1 funds from operations (FFO)/EPS of $2.83, topping consensus FFO estimates and matching last year’s FFO — a clear beat that underpins today’s positive market reaction. AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Beats Q1 FFO Estimates

AvalonBay reported Q1 funds from operations (FFO)/EPS of $2.83, topping consensus FFO estimates and matching last year’s FFO — a clear beat that underpins today’s positive market reaction. Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target to $206 and assigned an "overweight" rating, giving the stock additional upward momentum and signaling analyst confidence in AVB’s outlook. Barclays raises price target

Barclays raised its price target to $206 and assigned an "overweight" rating, giving the stock additional upward momentum and signaling analyst confidence in AVB’s outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts have published deeper metric comparisons (rent growth, occupancy, same-store performance) to help interpret the quarter; these drilldowns give context but are less likely to move the stock than the headline beat and guidance. AVB Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Analysts have published deeper metric comparisons (rent growth, occupancy, same-store performance) to help interpret the quarter; these drilldowns give context but are less likely to move the stock than the headline beat and guidance. Neutral Sentiment: The company released its press materials and slide deck for the quarter (detailed figures, ROE and margins included) for investors who want to parse cash flow and segment trends. Press Release Slide Deck

The company released its press materials and slide deck for the quarter (detailed figures, ROE and margins included) for investors who want to parse cash flow and segment trends. Negative Sentiment: Management set Q2 2026 EPS guidance at $2.720–$2.820 (consensus ~$2.82) and FY 2026 at $11.000–$11.500 (consensus ~$11.29); ranges overlap consensus but skew slightly below the midpoint, which could temper further upside if growth expectations are revised down. Press Release (guidance)

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

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