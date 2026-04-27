AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Issues Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.720-2.820 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 11.000-11.500 EPS.

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AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

NYSE AVB traded up $1.73 on Monday, reaching $174.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $160.10 and a 12-month high of $213.34. The business's 50-day moving average price is $171.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.76. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $1.56. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 34.57%.AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.720-2.820 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AVB. UBS Group cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $187.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $197.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AvalonBay Communities

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company's stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

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