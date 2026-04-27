AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.000-11.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q2 2026 guidance to 2.720-2.820 EPS.

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AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:AVB traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.11. 1,310,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,082,766. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.20 and a 200 day moving average of $176.76. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $160.10 and a 12 month high of $213.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $1.56. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 8.78%. AvalonBay Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.500 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.720-2.820 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities's previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. AvalonBay Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $187.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $203.00 price objective (down from $208.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $192.00 to $191.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $197.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $31,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc NYSE: AVB is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, redevelops and manages multifamily residential properties. The company focuses on professionally managed apartment communities, offering a range of rental housing options and related resident services. As a REIT, AvalonBay's core activities center on the acquisition and development of apartment assets and the ongoing operations and leasing of those communities.

AvalonBay's operating activities include ground-up development, strategic redevelopment of existing properties, property and asset management, and on-site leasing and resident services.

Further Reading

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