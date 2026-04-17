Free Trial
→ SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 9.8% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Avanti Helium logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.8% on Friday to as low as C$0.45 (last C$0.46) on volume of 1,006,444 shares, a 55% increase versus average session volume (prior close C$0.51).
  • The company shows constrained liquidity and leverage with a current ratio 0.52, quick ratio 1.36 and debt-to-equity 1.13, a market cap of C$56.5 million and a negative PE of -11.75.
  • Avanti Helium acquires, explores and develops helium projects in Canada and the U.S.; its principal asset is the 100%‑owned Greater Knappen Project (~70,140 acres in southern Alberta and northwest Montana).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Avanti Helium Corp. (CVE:AVN - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46. 1,006,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 651,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Avanti Helium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$56.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp. in August 2022. Avanti Helium Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Avanti Helium Right Now?

Before you consider Avanti Helium, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Avanti Helium wasn't on the list.

While Avanti Helium currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
With Nike Shares Near a 12-Year Low, Is Now the Time to Be Brave?
By Sam Quirke | April 12, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
From Brownstone Research (Ad)
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
AI, Satellites and Staples: Insiders Are Buying and Selling 3 Big Names
By Leo Miller | April 13, 2026
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
NVIDIA's Quantum Computing Play Just Sent IonQ and Rigetti Flying
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 15, 2026
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
Cathie Wood Is Buying Tesla—Should You?
By Sam Quirke | April 15, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
Microsoft’s Copilot Problem Isn’t What You Think
By Chris Markoch | April 12, 2026

Recent Videos

3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
3 Defense Stocks Built for the Next War (Institutions Are Missing This)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren‘t Ready)
This ALWAYS Happens After a Rally Like This (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
The Market Just BLEW UP — 7 Stocks to Watch Before You Do Anything
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines