Avanti Helium (CVE:AVN) Trading Down 9.8% - Here's What Happened

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Avanti Helium Price Performance

Avanti Helium Corp. ( CVE:AVN Get Free Report )'s share price fell 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.46. 1,006,444 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 651,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of C$56.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of -2.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

Avanti Helium Company Profile

Avanti Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium projects in Canada and the United States. The company's principal project is its 100% owned Greater Knappen Project, which covers an area of approximately 70,140 acres located in the Southern Alberta and Northwestern Montana. The company was formerly known as Avanti Energy Inc and changed its name to Avanti Helium Corp. in August 2022. Avanti Helium Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

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