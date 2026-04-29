Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.45% and a negative net margin of 8.09%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Avantor's conference call:

Q1 results beat expectations with $1.581B revenue (organic -4%), $219M adjusted EBITDA (13.9%), $0.17 adjusted EPS, and $25M free cash flow ($39M ex-restruct), and the company reaffirmed full‑year guidance.

revenue (organic -4%), adjusted EBITDA (13.9%), adjusted EPS, and $25M free cash flow ($39M ex-restruct), and the company reaffirmed full‑year guidance. Management says the "Revival" program is driving tangible improvement—~25% of senior leadership refreshed, hires including a Chief Digital Officer and new BMP leader, widespread Kaizen events, a CapEx council and targeted automation projects to boost productivity and quality.

The VWR distribution platform is described as stabilizing after a $1.15B Q1 (organic -5%); e‑commerce upgrades and the relaunch of vwr.com improved traffic and conversion, and management expects VWR growth to bottom in Q1 and turn positive in H2.

Q1 (organic -5%); e‑commerce upgrades and the relaunch of vwr.com improved traffic and conversion, and management expects VWR growth to bottom in Q1 and turn positive in H2. BMP showed operational recovery—Q1 revenue $431M (organic -2%) with double‑digit process chemicals growth, modestly lower backorders and a >1.1x book‑to‑bill, indicating a healthy order funnel that should support recovery.

(organic -2%) with double‑digit process chemicals growth, modestly lower backorders and a >1.1x book‑to‑bill, indicating a healthy order funnel that should support recovery. Near‑term headwinds remain—management expects BMP growth to trough in Q2 (Q2 organic >500 bps worse than Q1), cites inventory provisions and mix pressure on margins, and estimates a $10M–$20M 2026 operating‑income headwind from Middle East‑related inflation while adjusted net leverage sits at 3.3x.

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Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 12,893,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,983,431. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.00. Avantor has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $15.93. The stock's 50 day moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $458,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sanjeev K. Mehra purchased 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $1,001,250.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 475,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,804,750. The trade was a 35.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,399,250 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,584,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,468,418 shares of the company's stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 122.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,495,095 shares of the company's stock worth $100,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119,522 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 10,725.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,540,650 shares of the company's stock worth $47,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,391,597 shares of the company's stock worth $50,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Avantor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price objective on Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $11.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on AVTR

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc NYSE: AVTR is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor's offerings are organized across two primary segments.

Further Reading

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