Avery Dennison (AVY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Avery Dennison to post earnings of $2.43 per share and revenue of $2.2594 billion for the quarter. Avery Dennison has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.46 EPS. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.84% and a net margin of 7.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avery Dennison to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of AVY opened at $172.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $199.54. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $178.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison's payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total value of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $3,477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 211,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,714,240.36. The trade was a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,156 shares of company stock worth $5,930,150 over the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 239,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $43,585,000 after buying an additional 37,217 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Avery Dennison by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,981 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $233.00 to $223.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $205.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVY

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison NYSE: AVY is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison's offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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